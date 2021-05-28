Lightning will stop restricting jerseys from opposing teams after viral video with Panthers fan

The rule had been in place for people in the premium clubs since 2015.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will stop enforcing a policy restricting attendees at AMALIE Arena from wearing gear supporting the visiting team in the premium clubs during Stanley Cup playoff games.

"The policy was originally instituted in 2015 at the request of our valued ticket holders in those areas, but we realize we have grown as an organization and as a hockey market since that time and it is no longer necessary," the Bolts wrote in a statement.

The move comes after a South Florida dad's video garnered thousands of views on YouTube. It shows Lightning staff requesting parent Brad Bargman remove his Florida Panthers jersey in order to remain in his seat.

Bargman had purchased Game 6 seats for himself and his son – at about $400 apiece through Ticketmaster, not re-sale. The tickets were for Section 118, VIP Lounge Row B on Wednesday.

More than five years ago, fans and season-ticketholders in that particular area had asked for such a policy, but it hadn't been reevaluated since. People sitting in the Chase Club & VIP Lounge sections had to abide by the apparel restrictions, which impacted about 1,100-1,200 attendees.

“I’ve heard about it the past. But I didn’t believe it was true," Bargman told 10 Tampa Bay.

According to Bargman, a Lightning representative called him in the afternoon ahead of the game and referenced the apparel policy, saying he and his son wouldn't be able to wear their jerseys into the club area. But, according to him, the representative wasn't sure if that policy extended to the actual seats.

It was only after he arrived during pre-skate, he said, that Lightning workers told him he and his 11-year-old couldn't sit in the seats he purchased while wearing their Panthers jerseys.

"Sir, if we come back down here, we're getting TPD because this is our building policy," one of the employees told Bargman.

After lengthy conversations with the workers, Bargman ultimately agreed to check his opposing team jersey. His son was allowed to keep wearing a jersey as long as the child didn't leave the seats, he said.

The Bolts have now effectively scrapped the policy, so fans won't need to worry about what team's jerseys they're wearing wherever they're sitting. Ultimately, Bargman is just glad to hear the Lightning relaxed their rules.

“I’m very happy they changed their policy, and I’m hoping Gary Bettman will make this a league-wide policy," he told 10 Tampa Bay.

Bargman has been trying for years to create experiences for his son, Bryce, a massive hockey fan who has been skating since he was two-and-a-half and playing hockey since age five.

Bryce, who currently plays with the Florida Jr. Panthers travel team, has a hockey-themed bedroom and has even been featured by the NHL. He and his dad have traveled all over to watch the Panthers play.

You can see pictures of Bryce's Hockey Room here and more photos of his fan experiences here. He even got a puck this week from Steven Stamkos.