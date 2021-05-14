Quest for the Cup: Lightning hit the road for Game 1 against Florida Panthers

It's a Florida vs. Florida match up for the first-round of the Stanley Cup Playoff.

TAMPA, Fla. — Playoff hockey is officially upon us and the Lightning are making last-minute preparations for Game 1 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoff against the Panthers Sunday.

The Florida Panthers will open the up to seven-game series with a home-ice advantage over the Bolts at 7:30 p.m. on May 16.

Game 1 will mark the first meeting of the two teams in playoff history. If the series reaches all seven games, it means the Lightning and Panthers will face off for nine games in a row.

And while the Tampa Bay team is the reigning Stanley Cup champs, that doesn't make their road to a repeat any easier.

"We're a different team than last year. The first round is a different beast. I don't care whether you've been in the playoffs for years or haven't been -- it's a different beast," Lightning Head Coach Jon Cooper said earlier this week.

Cooper also noted that things are looking good for the return of Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos to the ice for Game 1.

The Bolts captain missed the back half of the season due to a lower-body injury, while Kucherov did not play the regular season after having hip surgery.

Defenseman Victor Hedman is also ready for the Florida vs. Florida face-off that will be sure to have fans across the state glued to their TV screens.

"We're very excited to get going. We know we're facing a tough opponent, but this is when the fun times start," he said.

Regardless of the outcome, this year's quest for the Cup will carry a different vibe compared to last year's post-season games where fans watched their teams battle it out in the bubble due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can catch the two-time Stanely Cup champions take on their Sunshine State rival on NBCSN, SN, or TVA Sports. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.