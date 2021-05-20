Lomberg scores in OT to lift Panthers past Lightning, 6-5

TAMPA, Fla. — Ryan Lomberg scored on a breakaway 5:56 into overtime to cap a furious comeback and give the Florida Panthers a 6-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the first-round Central Division playoff matchup.
The Panthers cut the Lightning’s lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.
Radko Gudas gained possession off a faceoff deep in his own zone and flicked the puck ahead to Lomberg, who barreled in on goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Lightning took a 5-3 lead into the final period.
But the reigning Stanley Cup champions couldn’t put the Panthers away, yielding a power-play goal to Patric Hornqvist and Gustav Forsling’s equalizer with 3:07 remaining.
Game 4 is Saturday at Amalie Arena.
- How 'Law and Order' taught 11-year-old how to help police identify the man who tried to kidnap her
- NOAA predicts an above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season
- Red tide advisory issued near Longboat Key and Anna Maria Island
- President Biden signs bill to combat anti-Asian hate crimes
- Brink of a fertility crisis: Scientist says plummeting sperm counts caused by everyday products
- Your guide to jumping on the Tampa Bay Lightning bandwagon
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter