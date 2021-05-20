x
Lomberg scores in OT to lift Panthers past Lightning, 6-5

The Panthers cut the Lightning’s lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.
Florida Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair skates around Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos, right, during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — Ryan Lomberg scored on a breakaway 5:56 into overtime to cap a furious comeback and give the Florida Panthers a 6-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the first-round Central Division playoff matchup. 

The Panthers cut the Lightning’s lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Radko Gudas gained possession off a faceoff deep in his own zone and flicked the puck ahead to Lomberg, who barreled in on goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Lightning took a 5-3 lead into the final period. 

But the reigning Stanley Cup champions couldn’t put the Panthers away, yielding a power-play goal to Patric Hornqvist and Gustav Forsling’s equalizer with 3:07 remaining.

Game 4 is Saturday at Amalie Arena.

