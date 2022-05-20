Lightning-Panthers Game 3 Preview: The Return to Tampa

The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Florida Panthers on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. nursing a 2-0 series lead.

TAMPA, Fla. — Brandon Hagel was one of the five players limping to the locker room during Game 2's win against the Panthers.

"Whatever it takes," Hagel said. "That's what winners do."

It's a lesson he's learned quickly since getting traded to the Bolts midseason. He is one of the handful of guys on this team without a ring.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the ice, the majority of Florida Panthers players have never hoisted the Stanley Cup, either. They are trying to learn from the two-time defending champions on the fly.

"I think it's a great eye-opener for our group to see what it really takes," Panthers head coach Andrew Brunette said. "It's something we're referencing and showing. Even their skill players, what they're doing -- they know how to win. We're learning and we want to learn and we want to get better."

The Tampa Bay Lightning team is hot.

They are also beaten up.

The four-game winning streak is written all over their bodies in the form of bumps and bruises.

"That's just the sacrifice at this time of the year," Steven Stamkos, who went to the locker room three times in Game 2, said. "That's just the expectation of our group. When everyone's doing it, no matter the situation in the game, it's contagious."

The Bolts blocked 24 pucks Thursday night in Sunrise. All but four players deflected a shot in the contest.

"Lots of guys getting stitched up. It was a hell of an effort," Bolts head coach Jon Cooper said.

Here’s a montage of TB injuries, blocked shots, etc they fought through tonight. Put together by our excellent crew. pic.twitter.com/MiqtHD3r8z — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 20, 2022

Despite taking a 2-0 series lead, this series has been tight. In Game 1, the Bolts pulled away after a pair of late power plays in the 3rd period. Then in Game 2, Ross Colton scores with 3.8 seconds left to catapult this team into a commanding series lead.

The Lightning are a perfect 9-0 when leading 2-0 in a series. None of those matchups went seven games, though the Panthers did take the squad to six in 2021.

"We bought into the system of it might not look pretty, maybe guys will get frustrated, but when you're blocking shots, playing good in the defensive zone, not giving them too much -- the offense comes," Colton, who leads the team in goals with five, said.

Brunette said, "You're playing with margins and right now they're winning the margin battle."

Colton's goal was the seventh latest in playoff history to go-ahead in the 3rd period. It's the second latest in franchise history next to Tyler Johnson's heroics in 2015.

The Panthers were dubbed the Comeback Cats for a reason this year. They tallied the most comeback wins in the league, but it is hard to imagine they will be able to rattle off four wins in five games when Andrei Vasilevskiy is looking like an impenetrable wall again.

He stopped 35 shots in Game 2 and saved more than 2 goals above average, according to Moneypuck.com.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 35 saves in Game 2 and improved to 14-3 in 19 career appearances in the Second Round to help the @TBLightning establish a 2-0 series lead. #StanleyCup #NHLStats: https://t.co/cm3eZ8u6oA pic.twitter.com/eZZE70aRPm — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 20, 2022

Also, Florida is on a 0-for-25 skid on the power play during the postseason. The Lightning have made their best players fairly invisible to begin the series.

"Not overly concerned. Frustration level is affecting them a little bit," Brunette said. "A lot of it probably stems from the power play and it's kind of leaked into the five-on-five game."

So now the Bolts return home to AMALIE Arena for Game 3 at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The two days off are refreshing for the body, but the team knows this is not a time to get complacent.

"Enjoy (the Game 2 win) while we can, but we know they're going to come on the road -- come out flying," Ross Colton said.

Cooper added, "We're two games closer to where we want to be, but we're not there yet. I told you this in the last series and I'll tell you this again -- (this) was just one game. We're here to win a series."

The message is clear with the Eastern Conference Finals in sight for Steven Stamkos.