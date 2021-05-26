Vasilevskiy, Lightning beat Panthers 4-0 to advance to 2nd round of Stanley Cup playoffs

TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy wrapped up a series with a Game 6 shutout for the second straight time, stopping 29 shots in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 4-0 victory over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.
Vasilevskiy also shut out the Dallas Stars last year to win the Stanley Cup.
The Lightning advanced to face the Carolina-Nashville winner in the second round. Tampa Bay advanced to the second round for the fifth time in the past seven years.
The Panthers have not won a playoff series since the 1996 Eastern Conference Finals.
Steven Stamkos scored his third goal of the series and Pat Maroon added his first.
Brayden Point added his fourth of the series in the third period and Alex Killorn had an empty-netter.
