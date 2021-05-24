Lightning look to close out first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series with Game 5 victory

A victory means moving on to the second-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the eighth time in franchise history.

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Bolts are back on the road to Sunrise Monday for what could be the final matchup of the intrastate battle to move on in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Heading into Game 5 of Round 1, the Lightning have a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Florida Panthers. Plus, the Tampa Bay team is 2-0 for the series in games played on the Panthers' home turf.

Should the Bolts best their southern rival, it means getting their ticket punched to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the eighth time in franchise history.

The battle on the ice Monday is set to be a show stopper after the two teams' last meeting saw high tensions and fists flying at Amalie Arena.

Lightning fans can breathe a sigh of relief about the status of Nikita Kucherov and Mikhail Sergachev who both left Game 4 early after being injured during the third period.

Head coach Jon Cooper confirmed the two will take the ice for Game 5 but that Barclay Goodrow, who played a key role in the Lightning's 2020 quest for the Cup, will not be active due to an upper-body injury.

According to the Bolts, the team has never lost a playoff series while up 3-1. We'll see if they can keep that streak up when the puck drops at 8 p.m. Monday.