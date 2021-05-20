Lightning on the verge of taking 3-0 series lead over the Panthers

Tampa Bay returns home with an opening-round sweep on their mind.

TAMPA, Fla. — Have we seen this scenario before? Not in rivalry fashion, anyways. The first time the two Florida hockey houses faced off in the postseason was this week and it did not disappoint.

Tampa Bay's 5-4 win in game one carried momentum that led to a game two win Tuesday. How important was the aforementioned scenario?

Teams that go up two games to none in any round of the NHL Playoffs end up winning their series 86.6 percent of the time. As precedent, teams that go up by that same two-game lead end up sweeping the series (four games to nothing) 31.8 percent of the time.

Now Florida will come to Tampa where they had late success in the regular season with a 5-3 win in their final trip to Amalie Arena.

They will have to deal with Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov this time around, something they avoided back in April. Kucherov and Stamkos have accounted for six points over two games in this series, so far.

The Panthers have flip-flopped between Sergei Bobrovsky and Chris Driedger in the net for games one and two respectively. Driedger will get the nod for Thursday night's face-off.

The roar across Amalie Arena will be a little louder than anticipated with capacity being increased to 9,000 fans for Game 3. Puck drop is at 6:30 Thursday night.

In addition to the battle for the rights to best hockey, Mayor Jane Castor says the rights to the best Cuban sandwich in the state of Florida is also on the line:

Welcome home for Game 3, @TBLightning! Tampa is home to the Bolts–and home to the ORIGINAL Cuban sandwich! @Columbia1905 has been serving up delicious Cubans in @historicybor for 116 yrs. Hopefully, the @FlaPanthers can enjoy a real Cuban sandwich while they’re here. ⚡️ #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/iGP0mySTz6 — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) May 20, 2021