x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Lightning

Killorn, Kucherov pace Lightning's 6-2 rout of Panthers

The Lightning quickly rebounded from their first postseason loss to extend their series lead over the Panthers 3-1.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) celebrates his goal in front of Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour (62) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — Alex Killorn scored a pair of second-period goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded from its first postseason loss to rout the Florida Panthers 6-2.

And, this win gives the Lightning a commanding 3-1 lead in the first-round Central Division playoff matchup. 

The reigning Stanley Cup champions pushed their intrastate rivals to the brink of elimination by scoring three first-period goals, then building their advantage to 5-1 when Killorn beat goalie Sergei Bobrovsky twice in a span of 94 seconds to break the game open. 

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists, while Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 39 of 41 shots for the Lightning.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

 