Killorn, Kucherov pace Lightning's 6-2 rout of Panthers

The Lightning quickly rebounded from their first postseason loss to extend their series lead over the Panthers 3-1.

TAMPA, Fla. — Alex Killorn scored a pair of second-period goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded from its first postseason loss to rout the Florida Panthers 6-2.

And, this win gives the Lightning a commanding 3-1 lead in the first-round Central Division playoff matchup.

The reigning Stanley Cup champions pushed their intrastate rivals to the brink of elimination by scoring three first-period goals, then building their advantage to 5-1 when Killorn beat goalie Sergei Bobrovsky twice in a span of 94 seconds to break the game open.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists, while Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 39 of 41 shots for the Lightning.

