Lightning-Panthers: Sunshine Showdown begins (again)

For the second straight season, Florida and Tampa Bay meet in the playoffs. The Lightning won last year in six games.

TAMPA, Fla. — After a thrilling series against Toronto, the Lightning and their fan base do not have too much time to exhale.

Tampa Bay now travels to Sunrise taking on the Panthers who recorded a league-best 122 points with 58 wins.

This is a rematch of last year's exciting first round tilt where the Bolts won in six games.

"There's definitely some animosity," Bolts forward Alex Killorn said. "When you play a team as much as we've played Florida -- it's not just in the playoffs. We play them so much in the season. You just build a certain amount of animosity against a team like that due to the fact you play each other so much."

The feeling is mutual.

"There's a lot of animosity with this team," Panthers forward Sam Bennett said. "The rivalry is growing and getting stronger every time we play each other."

The two teams split the season series, with one lopsided win for both squads. The Panthers beat Tampa Bay, 9-3, with Andrei Vasilevskiy and Brian Elliott on the COVID-list. Three weeks ago, the Lightning beat Florida, 8-4, snapping their 13-game winning streak.

The two-time defending champions should be warmed up for the Panthers, who play in a similar fashion to Toronto. Only difference for Florida is they are a bit deeper than the Maple Leafs.

"They're both high-octane, offensive teams," Bolts head coach Jon Cooper said. "Mentalities are the same. They've got skill players. They can execute. I mean, they've scored the most goals in the league. They have multiple comebacks. They are a score-first mentality and they're good at it."

The Lightning are going to have to channel that Game 7 energy for a lot of this series if they want to beat Florida and advance to the next round of the series.

The Bolts also need to figure out how to survive without Brayden Point, arguably their best postseason player. Cooper said Point is 'doubtful' for Game 1 and then 'day-to-day' after that.

'Day-to-day' in hockey terms does not give us much clarity.

The encouraging note here is Cooper did not declare Point a long-term injury, but even if he returns, will he still be the same guy?

What do the Tampa Bay Lightning lose without Brayden Point on the ice? Alex Killorn explains.#GoBolts @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/oC9IZS6CNH — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) May 16, 2022

When Brayden Point missed five weeks of the regular season, one player stepped up in particular:

Corey Perry

Perry recorded 11 of his 40 points during the 14-game stretch without Point. It is very possible Perry now slides into Point's spot on the power play unit. The veteran might also need to flex more muscle on the offensive end. The Lightning were 11-3 without Point and 5-2 against playoff teams.

The Bolts play in Sunrise on Tuesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. on TNT. The Lightning then plays inside AMALIE Arena for a rare back-to-back because of a concert Saturday night. Sunday's game is set for 1:30 p.m. with the Monday contest at 7 p.m.

Some fans are upset about the back-to-back, but in the end, both teams have to grind through the three games in four nights.

The Lightning has also failed to lose back-to-back playoff games in 18 tries, which is good news since they are 1-4 all-time when beginning a series down 0-2.