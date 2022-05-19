Lightning host Game 2 watch party at Ford Thunder Alley

The Bolts are leading the Round 2 series 1-0 against in-state rivals the Florida Panthers.

TAMPA, Fla. — Who's ready to Be the Thunder? Well, while the Tampa Bay Lightning are down in South Florida taking on in-state rivals the Florida Panthers, you can join other Bolts fans to cheer on the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions without having to make the trek further south.

So grab a chair and head down to Ford Thunder Alley at Amalie Arena Thursday for a Game 2 watch party. If you want to get there early and secure a good spot, chair placement starts at 5:30 p.m.

The Lightning Watch Party, presented by Bud Light, officially begins at 6 p.m.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

The Lightning lead the series 1-0 over the Panthers following a 4-1 win in Game 1 of Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Bolts will attempt to grab another win on the road Thursday before the series comes to Amalie Arena for Game 3.

All attendees will be able to get yard signs and light-up foam batons to show off their team spirit. And, you'll have opportunities to buy Lightning merch throughout the night.