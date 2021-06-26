Lightning hold Stanley Cup drive-thru pep rally

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will take place on Monday in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning may have punched their ticket to their second consecutive Stanley Cup appearance on Friday, but the celebration rolled on through the weekend.

The team hosted a drive-thru pep rally Sunday morning outside of the Westshore Plaza in South Tampa.

Playoff yard signs, T-shirts and donuts will be some of the items given away at the rally.

STANLEY CUP BOUND! @TBLightning hosting a drive-thru pep rally at WestShore Plaza. It starts at 9- but don't show up before 8:30. Enter via WestShore Blvd & North A Street entrance, you'll be redirected from any other entrance of the mall. pic.twitter.com/lpN4KlnTqg — thuylanwtsp (@ThuyLanWTSP) June 27, 2021

The event was drive-through only and pedestrians were not granted access to the event.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will take place on Monday in Tampa. The Lightning will take on the Montreal Canadiens.

It's time to rally!



Come on out to @WestShorePlz tomorrow morning and gear up for our final playoff series from 9am-12pm. ⚡️



Info: https://t.co/e1JoDBGpoR pic.twitter.com/RLYKhpHTcN — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 26, 2021