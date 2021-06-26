Lightning hold Stanley Cup drive-thru pep rally

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning may have punched their ticket to their second consecutive Stanley Cup appearance on Friday, but the celebration rolled on through the weekend.
The team hosted a drive-thru pep rally Sunday morning outside of the Westshore Plaza in South Tampa.
Playoff yard signs, T-shirts and donuts will be some of the items given away at the rally.
The event was drive-through only and pedestrians were not granted access to the event.
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will take place on Monday in Tampa. The Lightning will take on the Montreal Canadiens.
- 'Deep fire' slowing rescue effort at collapsed Surfside condo
- Concrete cracking, 'major' structural damage reported at Surfside condo in 2018
- Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years for the murder of George Floyd
- Jury spares convicted murderer Ronnie Oneal III, recommends life sentence
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter