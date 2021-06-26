x
Lightning

Lightning hold Stanley Cup drive-thru pep rally

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will take place on Monday in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning may have punched their ticket to their second consecutive Stanley Cup appearance on Friday, but the celebration rolled on through the weekend.

The team hosted a drive-thru pep rally Sunday morning outside of the Westshore Plaza in South Tampa.

Playoff yard signs, T-shirts and donuts will be some of the items given away at the rally. 

The event was drive-through only and pedestrians were not granted access to the event.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will take place on Monday in Tampa. The Lightning will take on the Montreal Canadiens. 

