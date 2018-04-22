TAMPA -- The Lightning are moving on in the playoffs and you can be part of their road to the Stanley Cup.

Single-game tickets go on sale Monday for Round 2 at 1pm. Dates and times of home games are still to be determined. So is the opponent. It'll be either Boston or Toronto.

If you want to get a jump on tickets, before the general sale, a special Lightning presale will start at 10am. Text BOLTS to 61873 to get the presale code.

