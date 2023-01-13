x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lightning

Lightning's Sergachev fined $5K for punch

Sergachev punched Canucks forward Conor Garland late in the third period.
Credit: AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev plays during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Detroit.

TAMPA, Fla. — The NHL fined Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev after punching a Vancouver Canucks player during Thursday night's game.

In a statement, the league said Sergachev roughed Canucks forward Conor Garland at 19:19 of the third period during the game at Amalie Arena. Cameras showed the punch caused Garland to fall.

Sergachev was fined $5,000 the maximum allowable, the league said. The money will go to the players' emergency assistance fund.

Related Articles

The Lightning defeated the Canucks 5-4.

The team travels to St. Louis on Saturday to face off against the St. Louis Blues.

More Videos

In Other News

Lightning prepare to take on Canadiens at Amalie Arena

Before You Leave, Check This Out