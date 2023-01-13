Lightning's Sergachev fined $5K for punch

TAMPA, Fla. — The NHL fined Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev after punching a Vancouver Canucks player during Thursday night's game.
In a statement, the league said Sergachev roughed Canucks forward Conor Garland at 19:19 of the third period during the game at Amalie Arena. Cameras showed the punch caused Garland to fall.
Sergachev was fined $5,000 the maximum allowable, the league said. The money will go to the players' emergency assistance fund.
The Lightning defeated the Canucks 5-4.
The team travels to St. Louis on Saturday to face off against the St. Louis Blues.