Lightning set to take on the Bruins in second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

TORONTO, ON — Coming off an exciting series win against the Blue Jackets, we now have the schedule and competitor set for the Lightning's first game of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

As for who the Lightning will face off against? The Boston Bruins.

The NHL says the best-of-seven matchup is the third time the two teams have met in the playoffs. This time will be the great equalizer as Boston won in the 2011 Conference Finals and Tampa Bay won in the 2018 Second Round.

The Lightning seem to be ready for to go with their northern competitors tweeting, "We meet again, @NHLBruins."

The Bolts will take the ice for Game 1 at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23

