TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy to an eight-year extension.

The contract extension is worth an average of $9.5 million per season, general manager Julien BriseBois announced in a news release Monday.

“I’m very excited to sign this extension with the Lightning today,” Vasilevskiy said in the release. “I’d like to thank the entire organization, including Mr. Vinik, Julien BriseBois and the great Bolts fans, for making this such a great place to play and live for me and my family.

Vasilevskiy played in 53 games for the Lightning last season, posting a 39-10-4 record.

The 25-year-old goalie has played in 208 career NHL games, all with the Lightning. Vasilevskiy has posted a 124-59-15 record with a 2.55 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage and18 shutouts. He is Tampa Bay’s all-time leader for saves with 5,819.

