TAMPA, Fla. — Single-game tickets for the Tampa Bay Lightning go on sale Friday morning.

Tickets for preseason and regular-season games go on sale at 10 a.m.

The Lightning will play each of their Atlantic Division opponents four times, two at home and two on the road. They will play each of the teams from the Metropolitan Division three times.

The Bolts host the Florida Panthers on Oct. 3 at Amalie Arena to open the 2019-2020 regular season.

The Lightning will open the 2019 preseason on Sept. 17 against the Carolina Hurricanes at Amalie Arena.

