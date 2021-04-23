x
Lightning unveil 2020 Stanley Cup championship rings

Ice in the rink and ice on the ring.
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos (91) is presented the Stanley Cup from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman as they celebrate after defeating the Dallas Stars in the NHL Stanley Cup hockey finals in Edmonton, Alberta. The NHL is embarking on a 56-game regular season with all divisional play in a knock-down, drag-out battle for the Stanley Cup unlike any other in hockey history. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. — Ice ice, baby. The Lightning unveiled their 2020 Stanley Cup rings Friday evening.

On Twitter, the team posted a series of photos showing all the details. And, after winning it all during a season significantly altered and reimagined because of the COVID-19 pandemic, why not wear something that's equally unforgettable.

Decked out in 14-karat white gold and 557 diamonds, the rings feature subtle details that hold meaning to the franchise. There are 27 custom-cut sapphires around the team logo which represent how many years the organization has existed. 

The next time Tampa Bay takes the ice is Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

