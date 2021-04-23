Lightning unveil 2020 Stanley Cup championship rings

TAMPA, Fla. — Ice ice, baby. The Lightning unveiled their 2020 Stanley Cup rings Friday evening.
On Twitter, the team posted a series of photos showing all the details. And, after winning it all during a season significantly altered and reimagined because of the COVID-19 pandemic, why not wear something that's equally unforgettable.
Decked out in 14-karat white gold and 557 diamonds, the rings feature subtle details that hold meaning to the franchise. There are 27 custom-cut sapphires around the team logo which represent how many years the organization has existed.
The next time Tampa Bay takes the ice is Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
