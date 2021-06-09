Lightning will face New York Islanders in Stanley Cup Semifinals

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay now knows which team is standing in its way from a second run at the Stanley Cup.
The New York Islanders will face the Lightning in the semifinals of the playoffs after defeating the Boston Bruins on Wednesday in Game 6 of their series.
The bolts have some history with New York. Tampa Bay eliminated them in six games during last year's Eastern Conference Final. The same year, the Lightning won it all.
Game 1 has not been announced yet, but after back-to-back competitive series, chances are the Lightning will be ready to scrap come game time.
What other people are reading right now:
- 'Never seen or heard from...again': Tampa Bay mother of 3 still missing a year later
- Alligator attacks woman walking dog in Palm Harbor
- US likely to miss goal of 70% partially vaccinated by July 4
- Coughing at a Pinellas County beach? Red tide could be why
- 4-year-old shoots 6-year-old in Tampa, police say
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter