Lightning will face New York Islanders in Stanley Cup Semifinals

The two teams have some history from last year's playoffs.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay now knows which team is standing in its way from a second run at the Stanley Cup.

The New York Islanders will face the Lightning in the semifinals of the playoffs after defeating the Boston Bruins on Wednesday in Game 6 of their series.

The bolts have some history with New York. Tampa Bay eliminated them in six games during last year's Eastern Conference Final. The same year, the Lightning won it all.

Game 1 has not been announced yet, but after back-to-back competitive series, chances are the Lightning will be ready to scrap come game time.

