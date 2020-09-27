Lightning head into Game 6 looking to become Stanley Cup Champions

One win stands between the Bolts and hoisting the Stanley Cup.

TAMPA, Fla — The Bolts are back, and looking to take home the Cup in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday night.

The team almost closed out the series Saturday night in Game 5 but were bested by the Dallas Stars in double overtime.

We are still just One. Win. Away. And Monday could be the night the Bolts bring the Stanley Cup back to the sunshine state for the first time since 2004.

Ahead of Monday's game, the Lightning announced that captain Steven Stamkos will not return to the ice for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Final.

Stamkos hadn't taken the ice in nearly seven months after undergoing muscle surgery. He suited up for Game 3, only playing a few shifts in the first period, but still managing to score a goal.

Bolts and Stars take the ice for puck drop at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Coop says that Steven Stamkos is done for the series. #TBLvsDAL — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) September 27, 2020

What other people are reading right now:

