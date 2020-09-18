Here's how to watch the Tampa Bay Lightning play in the Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are ready to make history! They're going to the Stanley Cup Final for the third time.
The team is looking to bring the Cup to Florida like they did in 2004. This time, they'll take on the Dallas Stars, who also have one Cup win (1999).
Here are the dates, times and TV networks if you want to watch each game of the Stanley Cup Final from home:
- Game 1: Saturday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. (NBC)
- Game 2: Monday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. (NBCSN)
- Game 3: Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. (NBCSN)
- Game 4: Friday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. (NBC)
- Game 5 (if necessary): Saturday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. (NBC)
- Game 6 (if necessary): Monday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. (NBC)
- Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. (NBC)
As they have throughout the playoffs, the Lightning are hosting a watch party at "Thunder Alley" outside Amalie Arena. Each game will be projected onto a large screen for fans near and far to catch all the action. Masks are required and social distancing rules will be enforced.
