Lightning stay unbeaten at home with 3-1 win over Red Wings

Barclay Goodrow scored a pair of goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning remained undefeated on home ice.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) takes a pass in front of Detroit Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal (18) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla — Barclay Goodrow scored a pair of goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning remained undefeated on home ice with a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. 

Pat Maroon also scored for the Lightning, who improved to 5-0 at Amalie Arena. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves. 

Vladislav Namestnikov scored for Detroit, which is winless in eight games (0-6-2).

