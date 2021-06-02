Lightning stay unbeaten at home with 3-1 win over Red Wings

Barclay Goodrow scored a pair of goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning remained undefeated on home ice.

TAMPA, Fla — Barclay Goodrow scored a pair of goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning remained undefeated on home ice with a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Pat Maroon also scored for the Lightning, who improved to 5-0 at Amalie Arena. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves.

Vladislav Namestnikov scored for Detroit, which is winless in eight games (0-6-2).