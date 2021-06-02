Lightning stay unbeaten at home with 3-1 win over Red Wings

TAMPA, Fla — Barclay Goodrow scored a pair of goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning remained undefeated on home ice with a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.
Pat Maroon also scored for the Lightning, who improved to 5-0 at Amalie Arena. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves.
Vladislav Namestnikov scored for Detroit, which is winless in eight games (0-6-2).
- Ellen surprises Tampa Bay teacher, Bucs fan with tickets to Super Bowl LV
- Senate approves budget bill to pass Biden's $1.9T COVID-19 relief plan
- Tampa Bay students write letters of encouragement to the Bucs ahead of Super Bowl LV
- Where to watch Super Bowl LV around Tampa Bay
- Here's how to avoid parking in downtown Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV
- Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV in Tampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter