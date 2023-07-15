Lightning bring back forward Tanner Jeannot on 2-year deal

Jeannot logged one goal, four points 11 shots and 77 hits in 20 regular season games with the Bolts.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are continuing to make moves this offseason, and instead of not resigning one of their players from last season, the team has done the exact opposite.

Forward Tanner Jeannot and the Lightning have agreed on a two-year contract worth an average annual value of $2.665 million, the team announced in a news release Saturday evening.

Jeannot, who is one of the more aggressive and competitive players on this Tampa Bay roster, logged one goal, four points, 11 shots and 77 hits in 20 regular season games with the Bolts. His 77 hits were the most on the Lightning over the last 23 games of the season.

✌️ more years of Tanner!! pic.twitter.com/JyFpu9D3oB — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 15, 2023

The 26-year-old also got in a fight, dished out 16 hits and blocked two shots in three games during the first round of last season's playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tampa Bay acquired Jeannot via trade from the Nashville Predators back in February, a move in which the Bolts gave up defenseman Cal Foote, a 2025 NHL Entry Draft first-round pick, second-round selection in 2024 and third, fourth and fifth-round picks in this year's draft.

There will also be plenty of new faces for the Lightning heading into the new season.

The team announced earlier this month the signing of five free agents -- forwards Conor Sheary, Luke Glendening, Josh Archibald, Logan Brown, Mitchell Chaffee and goaltender Jonas Johansson.

However, fan favorite Alex Killorn signed a four-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks after becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The team traded forward Ross Colton to the Colorado Avalanche. In exchange, Tampa Bay received a second-round pick, No. 37 overall, in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Pat Maroon was also traded to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Tampa Bay's Max Cajkovic was included in the trade deal and will join Maroon in Minnesota. The team will continue to cover 20% of Maroon's salary.

The Chicago Blackhawks have already agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with Corey Perry, who had 12 goals and 13 assists in 81 games for the Lightning last season. The Blackhawks traded a seventh-round pick to the Lightning for the 38-year-old Perry on Thursday.

Defenceman Ian Cole, who logged 17 points in 78 regular season games with Tampa Bay last year, was signed by the Vancouver Canucks.