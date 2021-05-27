Lightning tickets for second round of Stanley Cup Playoffs go on sale Friday

The defending Stanley Cup champions will face either the Hurricanes or the Predators.

TAMPA, Fla. — Bolts fans will have the chance to score tickets to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Friday, while the Tampa Bay Lightning wait to learn who their opponent will be.

The reigning Stanley Cup champs tweeted Thursday that general public tickets for round two of the playoffs go on sale at noon Friday.

The team also said fans looking to get "earlier access" can subscribe to the team's Lightning Insider newsletter.

According to Ticketmaster, presale for tickets to the TBA home games at Amalie Arena begins at 10 a.m. Friday.

The ticket news comes as the Lightning announced more fans can be in the stands during home games. The number of fans allowed at games will go from 9,000 to 13,500 fans for playoff games.

A spokesperson for the team said the move was made after talking with local health and government leaders, as well as the NHL.

Tampa Bay hockey fans were first allowed to return to games in March.

The Lightning advanced to the second round after knocking out their intrastate rivals at home Wednesday night. The Bolts beat the Florida Panthers 4-0 in Game 6 in front of about 9,000 fans.