x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Lightning

Tickets still available for Lightning first-round Stanley Cup Playoff home games

The team recently expanded its maximum capacity at Amalie Arena to 9,000 fans.
Credit: AP
Teammates mob Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Brayden Point (21) after he scored the game winning goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

TAMPA, Fla. — If you missed the first shot at tickets to the Tampa Bay Lightning's two first-round Stanley Cup Playoff home games, you're in luck. 

The team announced Wednesday capacity at Amalie Arena would increase to 9,000 fans starting with Game 3. The increased capacity comes following approval from local health and government officials, plus the NHL, the team said. 

That means the Bolts opened up 500-1,000 seats for fans Wednesday night and there are still some great spots still up for grabs, according to the team.

Fans interested in cheering for the reigning Stanley Cup champs in person as they look to extend their 2-0 series lead over the Florida Panthers can find ticket information here.

You can learn more about Amalie Arena's COVID-19 guidelines here.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter