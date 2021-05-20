Tickets still available for Lightning first-round Stanley Cup Playoff home games

The team recently expanded its maximum capacity at Amalie Arena to 9,000 fans.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you missed the first shot at tickets to the Tampa Bay Lightning's two first-round Stanley Cup Playoff home games, you're in luck.

The team announced Wednesday capacity at Amalie Arena would increase to 9,000 fans starting with Game 3. The increased capacity comes following approval from local health and government officials, plus the NHL, the team said.

That means the Bolts opened up 500-1,000 seats for fans Wednesday night and there are still some great spots still up for grabs, according to the team.

Fans interested in cheering for the reigning Stanley Cup champs in person as they look to extend their 2-0 series lead over the Florida Panthers can find ticket information here.

You can learn more about Amalie Arena's COVID-19 guidelines here.