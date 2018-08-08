The Tampa Bay Lightning will help build an outdoor roller-skating and street-hockey rink in Oldsmar, the first "Lightning Made" site in Pinellas County.

The Oldsmar City Council approved the construction of the rink, which will be inside the Oldsmar Sports Complex, 3120 Tampa Road.

The city will pay for the engineering and the concrete base, while the Lightning Foundation, through funding from the NHL and NHL Players Association, will pay for the construction of the rink, provide equipment for community use, assist the city in setting up and running leagues, perform periodic clinics with Lightning alumni, and cross-promote the new facility.

“In my thirty plus years in local government, I have never been more excited about a project than I am about this one, for the opportunity to provide another exciting recreational option for our residents, and to establish an ongoing relationship with the classiest organization in professional sports today,” said Oldsmar City Manager Al Braithwaite.

“We are very pleased to partner with the City of Oldsmar to provide the community with a place to play ball hockey,” said Jay Feaster, vice president of Community Hockey Development for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

