Lightning make 2-man trade with Ottawa Senators

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Lightning have completed a two-man trade with the Ottawa Senators ahead of the 2021 season.
Defenseman Braydon Coburn and forward Cedric Paquette are Canada bound as a result of the deal. As is the Bolts 2022 second-round draft pick.
As for what they received in return? The rights to forward Marian Gaborik and goaltender Anders Nilsson.
Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois broke the trade news Sunday.
Both Gaborik and Nilsson will be placed on long-term injury reserve and will not play this season, according to a press release.
