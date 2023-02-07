Lightning trade Pat Maroon to Minnesota in exchange for draft pick

The 35-year-old helped the Lightning win back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships in 2020 and 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning is continuing to make several moves this offseason, including that of Pat Maroon.

The 35-year-old was traded by the Bolts to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the team announced in a news release Sunday evening.

Tampa Bay's Max Cajkovic was also part of the trade deal and will join Maroon in Minnesota. The team will continue to cover 20% of Maroon's salary.

The left winger helped the Lightning win back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships in 2020 and 2021, logging seven goals and 17 points in the playoffs. In total, Maroon played in 280 regular season games for the Bolts and recorded 29 goals and 82 points.

Maroon's trade to Minnesota is the latest of recent moves completed by Tampa Bay.

Earlier on Sunday, the franchise announced the signing of free agent defenseman Calvin de Haan, and then on Saturday, the team signed a total of six players, including two-time cup champion Conor Sheary.

While the Bolts have brought in plenty of new faces so far, there was also the departure of fan favorite and forward Alex Killorn, who signed a four-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks after becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Forward Ross Colton was traded by the Lightning to the Colorado Avalanche, an exchange that saw Tampa Bay receive a second-round pick, No. 37 overall, in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

The Chicago Blackhawks also announced Friday the agreement to a $4 million, one-year contract with Corey Perry, who had 12 goals and 13 assists in 81 games for the Lightning last season. The Blackhawks traded a seventh-round pick to the Lightning for the 38-year-old Perry on Thursday.

Defenceman Ian Cole, who logged 17 points in 78 regular season games with Tampa Bay last year, was signed by the Vancouver Canucks after becoming an unrestricted free agent, the team announced Thursday.