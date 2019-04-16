The Tampa Bay Lightning look to keep their playoff hopes alive in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

CNBC, Fox Sports Sun and Fox Sports Ohio will broadcast the game.

The Lightning lost 3-1 to the Blue Jackets in Game 3 on Sunday night. Coming back from a 0-3 deficit has only been done four times in NHL history. The Blue Jackets will try to finish the sweep — and win a playoff series for the first time in franchise history.

Here’s what else fans need to know ahead of Tuesday's game:

Lightning watch parties

Sparkman Wharf in Tampa will host the team's official watch party for Game 4. It starts at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday. The event will feature live music, beer specials, food, giveaways and more.

Several other Tampa Bay area bars will host watch parties and offer specials for the game.

If the Lightning win Game 4, Ford Thunder Alley would host the Game 5 watch party on Friday.

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets schedule

Game 1: 7 p.m. ET Wednesday, April 10 – Blue Jackets beat the Lightning, 4-3

Game 2: 7 p.m. ET Friday, April 12 – Blue Jackets beat the Lightning, 5-1

Game 3: 7 p.m. ET Sunday, April 14 – Blue Jackets beat the Lightning, 3-1

Game 4: 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, April 16 – Tampa Bay at Columbus (CNBC)

*Game 5: Friday, April 19: TBD – Columbus at Tampa Bay (TBD)

*Game 6: Sunday, April 21: TBD – Tampa Bay at Columbus (TBD)

*Game 7: Tuesday, April 23: TBD – Columbus at Tampa Bay (TBD)

*= if needed

Note: The Associated Press contributed to this story.

