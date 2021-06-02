Find a Lighting watch party for Game 3 against Carolina

After hitting the road for the first two games of Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Lightning will be back at Amalie Arena Thursday for Game 3.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Bolts are back in town.

For the second round of playoffs, the number of fans allowed at games will go from 9,000 to 13,500.

If you're not one of the lucky people to snag a ticket to watch the game up close and personal, don't worry, there are still ways for you to be the "Distant Thunder."

From parties at the plaza to the Pepsi Porch Playoff Experience and Cigar City Taproom downtown experience, there are other ways to take part in the home game fun.

The puck drop for Game 3 is set for 8 pm. Thursday. The Bolts are leading the series 2-0.