Lightning to host watch party at St. Pete Pier for Game 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay is set for a win-or-go-home duel in Toronto for Game 5 on Thursday, April 26.

Although the game is being played north of the border, Lightning fans will still make sure their support for the team is recognized in the local area — and what better way to do that than a watch party!

The team announced in a news release it will host an official watch party at 6 p.m. on the same day of Game 5 at St. Pete Pier.

The event is free and open to the public. Fans can enjoy giveaways, playoff swag, music, autographed prizes, an appearance from Thunderbug and more.

In Game 4, Toronto wiped out a three-goal deficit in the third period, and the Maple Leafs beat the Lightning 5-4 Monday night to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in their first-round playoff matchup.

One more defeat for Tampa Bay will see them eliminated from the playoffs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. inside Scotiabank Arena.