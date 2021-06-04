Find a Lighting watch party for Game 4 against Carolina

The puck drop for Game 4 is set for 4 p.m. Saturday. The Bolts are leading the series 2-1.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Bolts will be back at home for Game 4 on Saturday.

After losing in overtime at home Thursday to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3, the Lightning will have a chance to redeem themselves for the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

For the second round of playoffs, the number of fans allowed at games will go from 9,000 to 13,500.

If you're not one of the lucky people to snag a ticket to watch the game up close and personal, don't worry, there are still ways for you to be the "Distant Thunder."

From parties at the plaza to the Pepsi Porch Playoff Experience and Cigar City Taproom downtown experience, there are plenty of ways to take part in the home game fun.

You can read more about home and away game playoff parties here.

The puck drop for Game 4 is set for 4 p.m. Saturday. The Bolts are leading the series 2-1.