Lightning will welcome fans back to Amalie Arena

Fans can get back in the stands starting March 13 when the Bolts take on the Nashville Predators.

Tampa Bay hockey fans will soon be able to cheer on their team in person.

Vinik Sports Group, the parent company of the Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Thursday that it will host up to 3,800 fans in stands of Amalie Arena for games starting March 13 when the Bolts take on the Nashville Predators.

Information for season ticket holders and those who have already purchased tickets will be distributed in the coming days, according to a statement from the Lightning.

The Lightning, along with the Vinik Sports Group, say they have followed "an extensive and meticulous process" to ensure the safety of hockey fans for this upcoming season.

"The highest priority in the decision to welcome guests back to the facility has always been placed on the health and safety of fans and staff based on input from healthcare and government officials," the team said in a statement.

Fans can expect increased safety measures including physical distancing, cashless and contactless concession and retail stands, and sanitizing stations. The arena staff will also be increasing cleaning efforts for commonly used surfaces including UV disinfectant lights.

Masks will be also required throughout the arena concourses and seating areas when not eating or drinking.

The Lightning have 18 home games left in the 2020-21 regular season. The team’s last regular-season home game is scheduled for May 7 against the Dallas Stars.

You can find a full list of protocols and information on how to buy tickets here.