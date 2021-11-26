Former Lightning player Yanni Gourde receives Stanley Cup ring in first game back inside Amalie Arena

Gourde was picked up by the Seattle Kraken this offseason during the team's expansion draft.

TAMPA, Fla. — On the ice, there's no time for making friends. But, when a player wins back-to-back Stanley Cup championships with a team, it's safe to say there will be a soft spot for them no matter where they go.

On Friday, that person was former Tampa Bay Lightning player Yanni Gourde.

For the first time since hoisting the Stanley Cup trophy inside Amalie Arena, Gourde was back in the building. But, this time he wasn't getting laced up to play for Bolts fans. Instead, he was on the opposing team - the Seattle Kraken.

Gourde was picked up by the Kraken this offseason during the team's expansion draft. And, after coming back home, the Lightning made sure to give him a proper goodbye.

Before taking the ice, Gourde got to reunite with former coaches and teammates and even received his well-earned Stanley Cup ring.

But, the pleasantries did not stop there. In the middle of the first period, the Lightning even played a video package thanking Gourde for his time with the team.

A very special moment for Yanni Gourde and the @TBLightning!



Jon Cooper said this morning Gourde always be a Bolt! ⚡️💙 pic.twitter.com/qffr0W0XHG — Kailey Mizelle (@KaileyMizelle) November 27, 2021