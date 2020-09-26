How to watch the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final

Your Bolts are one game away from bringing home the Stanley Cup. Here's how to watch Game 5.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Lightning are ready to take on the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The team is looking to bring the Cup back to Florida for the first time since 2004.

Game 5 will be played Saturday, September 26 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

If the Lighting win Game 5, they will be the Stanley Cup Champions.

You can celebrate safety from comfort of your own home while you cheer on the Lightning. 10 Tampa Bay reporter Thuy Lan shows you how to be the "Distant Thunder" with some party snacks and drink recipes.

The Lightning are hosting a watch party at "Thunder Alley" outside Amalie Arena. Each game will be projected onto a large screen for fans near and far to catch all the action. Masks are required and social distancing rules will be enforced.

