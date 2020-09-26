How to watch the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Lightning are ready to take on the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The team is looking to bring the Cup back to Florida for the first time since 2004.
Game 5 will be played Saturday, September 26 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
If the Lighting win Game 5, they will be the Stanley Cup Champions.
You can celebrate safety from comfort of your own home while you cheer on the Lightning. 10 Tampa Bay reporter Thuy Lan shows you how to be the "Distant Thunder" with some party snacks and drink recipes.
The Lightning are hosting a watch party at "Thunder Alley" outside Amalie Arena. Each game will be projected onto a large screen for fans near and far to catch all the action. Masks are required and social distancing rules will be enforced.
What other people are reading right now:
- Lightning secure Game 4 win in overtime
- Amy Coney Barrett is Trump's Supreme Court pick, lawmakers say
- Gov. DeSantis lifts state-level restaurant capacity restrictions, allows Florida to move to Phase 3 of reopening
- Hurricane season has suddenly gone on 'nap' mode. Here's likely why
- Rare, 'patternless' rattlesnake found in Florida
- Results of climate change: Warmer world, stronger storms
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter