Lightning's Stamkos sitting out Thursday's game against Panthers due to injury

It's not clear how the team's captain sustained the injury.
TAMPA, Fla — Lightning captain, Steven Stamkos, will be sitting out of Thursday's game against cross-state rivals the Florida Panthers.

The team tweeted before the game that Stamkos had suffered a lower-body injury, and is listed as day-to-day. It's not clear how he sustained the injury.

Stamkos has gotten off to a hot start this season, scoring seven goals and 14 points across the team's first 11 games.

