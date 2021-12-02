Lightning's Stamkos sitting out Thursday's game against Panthers due to injury

It's not clear how the team's captain sustained the injury.

TAMPA, Fla — Lightning captain, Steven Stamkos, will be sitting out of Thursday's game against cross-state rivals the Florida Panthers.

The team tweeted before the game that Stamkos had suffered a lower-body injury, and is listed as day-to-day. It's not clear how he sustained the injury.

Stamkos has gotten off to a hot start this season, scoring seven goals and 14 points across the team's first 11 games.

Injury update: Steven Stamkos is out for tonight’s game with a day-to-day, lower-body injury. — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 11, 2021