Lightning's Steven Stamkos placed on injured reserve

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay's captain and star player, Steven Stamkos was recently placed on long-term injured reserve due to a lower-body injury, according to reports.
This stint on the LTIR means the earliest Stamkos can return to the ice is May 3. Lightning coach Jon Cooper said the move does not mean that Stamkos' season is over.
Stamkos suffered the injury back on April 8 during a 6-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
What other people are reading right now:
- Police: 8 killed in Indianapolis FedEx building shooting, others being treated at hospitals
- Baby toys at Target, Walmart recalled for potential choking hazards
- Guitarist of band formed in Tampa becomes 1st person to plead guilty over Jan. 6 Capitol riot
- Rays propose 'world class' multi-sport stadium in St. Pete for Rays and Rowdies
- Florida 'anti-riot' bill headed to Gov. DeSantis' desk after being passed by the Senate
- $235 million: Pasco County man is youngest player in Florida lottery history to win Powerball jackpot
- Police: Man charged with grand theft auto after stolen Ferrari chase
- Did you lose your vaccine card? Here's what to do next
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter