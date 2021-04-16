Lightning's Steven Stamkos placed on injured reserve

Stamkos suffered the injury back on April 8 during a 6-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay's captain and star player, Steven Stamkos was recently placed on long-term injured reserve due to a lower-body injury, according to reports.

This stint on the LTIR means the earliest Stamkos can return to the ice is May 3. Lightning coach Jon Cooper said the move does not mean that Stamkos' season is over.

Stamkos suffered the injury back on April 8 during a 6-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.