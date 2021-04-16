x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Lightning

Lightning's Steven Stamkos placed on injured reserve

Stamkos suffered the injury back on April 8 during a 6-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos is seen against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. The Blue Jackets won 4-2. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay's captain and star player, Steven Stamkos was recently placed on long-term injured reserve due to a lower-body injury, according to reports.

This stint on the LTIR means the earliest Stamkos can return to the ice is May 3. Lightning coach Jon Cooper said the move does not mean that Stamkos' season is over. 

Stamkos suffered the injury back on April 8 during a 6-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter