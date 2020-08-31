The Lightning look to close out their series with the Bruins

A win in Game 5 on Monday would send the Bolts to the Eastern Conference Final.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to close out the Eastern Conference Semifinals with a win over the Boston Bruins tonight. The Bolts currently lead the series 3-1. Tampa Bay has never lost a playoff series when up 3-1.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The first two rounds of the 2020 Eastern Conference playoffs are being played at a single location to help prevent any outbreaks of COVID-19.

The Lightning took a commanding series lead after a 3-1 victory over the Bruins Saturday afternoon. Ondrej Palat led the Bolts in Game 4 with two goals. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy also came up big with 29 saves on Saturday.

Tampa Bay can advance to the Eastern Conference Final for the fourth time in the last six seasons with a win Monday. The Lightning are 12-9 all time in Game 5's and have won their last seven Game 5's...Tampa Bay's three-game win streak is the longest active win streak in the NHL.

History is also in the Bolts' favor. Tampa Bay has won eight of its last nine playoff meetings against Boston, including a 4-1 record in the 2020 postseason. The Lightning are attempting to defeat the Bruins in five games in a best-of-seven playoff series for the second-consecutive playoff meeting. The team previously beat Boston in five games in the 2018 Eastern Conference Semifinal.

The power-play could the Achilles' Heel to Tampa Bay. Boston has scored a power-play goal in all four games against the Bolts in Round 2. Four of the Bruins' eight post-season goals so far have come on the power-play.

If necessary, Games 6 and 7 will be played on Wednesday, September 2 and Thursday, September 3 at to be determined times.



