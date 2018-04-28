It's go time!

The Tampa Bay Lightning's road to the Stanley Cup goes through the Boston Bruins. Watch for live updates from the game.

END OF THIRD PERIOD

Lightning lose 6-2. Game 2 is 7 p.m. Monday night at Amalie Arena.

Third quarter stats

Total shots: Boston 24, TB 36

Hits: Boston 27, TB 33

Giveaways: Boston 10, TB 7

Takeaways: Boston 8, TB 9

Faceoffs won: Boston 25, TB 26

THIRD PERIOD

6:19

Bruin Jake DeBrusk gets an empty net goal. Boston 6, TB 2.

9:49

Bruins Patrice Bergeron gets his second goal of the game. It's Boston 5, TB 2.

16:28

Bruins Brad Marchand scores. It's Boston 4, TB 2.

END OF SECOND PERIOD

Boston 3, TB 2

Second quarter stats

Total shots: Boston 18, TB 25

Hits: Boston 21, TB 24

Giveaways: Boston 8, TB 4

Takeaways: Boston 6, TB 6

Faceoffs won: Boston 19, TB 20

SECOND PERIOD

6:38

LIGHTNING GOAL! Bruins Jake DeBrusk gets 2 mins for interference, and Mikhail Sergachev gets a power play goal! Boston 3, TB 2.

7:27

Bolts not capitalizing on power plays, and Rick Nash scores for Bruins. It's Boston 3, TB 1.

9:43

Bruins goal waved off as Boston's David Pasternak penalized for cross-checking. Tampa going on power play. Score still Boston 2. TB 1.

17:29

LIGHTNING GOAL! Dan Girardi gets an assist from Cedric Paquette, and the Bolts are on the board! Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

19:18

Patrice Bergeron scores for the Bruins. Boston 2, TB 0

First quarter stats

Total shots: Boston 13, TB 11

Hits: Boston 11, TB 11

Giveaways: Boston 6, TB 2

Takeaways: Boston 2, TB 4

Faceoffs won: Boston 11, TB 10

FIRST PERIOD

End of period: Boston 1, Tampa Bay 0

Boston leads on total shots 13-1

2:49

Boston benefits from power play. Rick Nash scores, and it's Boston 1, Tampa Bay 0.

2:57

Bolts hit with first penalty of the game as Ryan Callahan is called 2 minutes for tripping Kevan Miller.

10:55

Bolts behind in total shots 4-6 but lead in hits 8-4 and faceoffs won 3-6.

3:15 pm

© 2018 WTSP