It's go time!
The Tampa Bay Lightning's road to the Stanley Cup goes through the Boston Bruins. Watch for live updates from the game.
END OF THIRD PERIOD
Lightning lose 6-2. Game 2 is 7 p.m. Monday night at Amalie Arena.
Third quarter stats
Total shots: Boston 24, TB 36
Hits: Boston 27, TB 33
Giveaways: Boston 10, TB 7
Takeaways: Boston 8, TB 9
Faceoffs won: Boston 25, TB 26
THIRD PERIOD
6:19
Bruin Jake DeBrusk gets an empty net goal. Boston 6, TB 2.
9:49
Bruins Patrice Bergeron gets his second goal of the game. It's Boston 5, TB 2.
16:28
Bruins Brad Marchand scores. It's Boston 4, TB 2.
END OF SECOND PERIOD
Boston 3, TB 2
Second quarter stats
Total shots: Boston 18, TB 25
Hits: Boston 21, TB 24
Giveaways: Boston 8, TB 4
Takeaways: Boston 6, TB 6
Faceoffs won: Boston 19, TB 20
SECOND PERIOD
6:38
LIGHTNING GOAL! Bruins Jake DeBrusk gets 2 mins for interference, and Mikhail Sergachev gets a power play goal! Boston 3, TB 2.
7:27
Bolts not capitalizing on power plays, and Rick Nash scores for Bruins. It's Boston 3, TB 1.
9:43
Bruins goal waved off as Boston's David Pasternak penalized for cross-checking. Tampa going on power play. Score still Boston 2. TB 1.
17:29
LIGHTNING GOAL! Dan Girardi gets an assist from Cedric Paquette, and the Bolts are on the board! Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1
19:18
Patrice Bergeron scores for the Bruins. Boston 2, TB 0
First quarter stats
Total shots: Boston 13, TB 11
Hits: Boston 11, TB 11
Giveaways: Boston 6, TB 2
Takeaways: Boston 2, TB 4
Faceoffs won: Boston 11, TB 10
FIRST PERIOD
End of period: Boston 1, Tampa Bay 0
Boston leads on total shots 13-1
2:49
Boston benefits from power play. Rick Nash scores, and it's Boston 1, Tampa Bay 0.
2:57
Bolts hit with first penalty of the game as Ryan Callahan is called 2 minutes for tripping Kevan Miller.
10:55
Bolts behind in total shots 4-6 but lead in hits 8-4 and faceoffs won 3-6.
3:15 pm