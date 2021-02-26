x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Lightning

McElhinney leads Lightning to 3-1 win over Hurricanes

The Lightning won three of the four straight meetings between the teams.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) pumps his fist after scoring against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla — Curtis McElhinney stopped 31 shots and picked up an assist to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. 

Mikhail Sergachev, Yanni Gourde and Barclay Goodrow all scored for Tampa Bay. The Lightning won three of the four straight meetings between the teams.

Brett Pesce scored the lone goal for Carolina. The Hurricanes have lost three consecutive games in regulation for the first time since Dec. 21-27, 2019.

James Reimer finished with 19 saves.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

 