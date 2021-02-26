McElhinney leads Lightning to 3-1 win over Hurricanes

TAMPA, Fla — Curtis McElhinney stopped 31 shots and picked up an assist to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.
Mikhail Sergachev, Yanni Gourde and Barclay Goodrow all scored for Tampa Bay. The Lightning won three of the four straight meetings between the teams.
Brett Pesce scored the lone goal for Carolina. The Hurricanes have lost three consecutive games in regulation for the first time since Dec. 21-27, 2019.
James Reimer finished with 19 saves.
- How would COVID-19 vaccine makers adapt to variants?
- Third stimulus check: Bill with $1,400 payments may have to lose $15 minimum wage
- DeSantis predicts more Floridians will be able to be vaccinated in March
- 'Very unlikely' Tiger Woods returns to professional golf, orthopedic trauma surgeon says
- African American museums, historical resources around Tampa Bay
- Family makes donation to Hillsborough school on what would have been their son's first day of kindergarten
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter