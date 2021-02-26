McElhinney leads Lightning to 3-1 win over Hurricanes

The Lightning won three of the four straight meetings between the teams.

TAMPA, Fla — Curtis McElhinney stopped 31 shots and picked up an assist to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Mikhail Sergachev, Yanni Gourde and Barclay Goodrow all scored for Tampa Bay. The Lightning won three of the four straight meetings between the teams.

Brett Pesce scored the lone goal for Carolina. The Hurricanes have lost three consecutive games in regulation for the first time since Dec. 21-27, 2019.

James Reimer finished with 19 saves.