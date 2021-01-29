Lightning fall to returning Hurricanes 1-0 in OT

RALEIGH, N.C. — Martin Necas scored at 1:12 of overtime and Carolina beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0 on Thursday night in the Hurricanes’ return from a pause due to COVID-19 concerns.
Necas scored off a perfect feed from Jordan Staal on the left side, charging in to put the puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy’s attempted save.
The Hurricanes had played just three games before having to shut down workouts and postpone four games due to COVID-19 protocols. The first postponement came nine days earlier.
Six players ended up appearing on the NHL's daily unavailability list, though Staal returned for this one.
