Tampa Bay Lightning announce 2022 preseason schedule

The schedule features six games with three at home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Fla. — It seems like the Lightning's hockey season just ended, yet the preseason schedule has already been released.

If you can't get enough of the Tampa Bay Lightning, preseason games begin Sept. 27, 2022. The 2022 preseason schedule, presented by Florida Blue, features six games with three at Amalie Arena.

Tampa Bay opens preseason at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. against the Carolina Hurricanes. The first home game is Sept. 28 against the Hurricanes at Amalie Arena.

The Lightning will play the Hurricanes, Nashville Predators and Florida Panthers during the preseason.

Here's a look at the full schedule:

Tuesday, Sept. 27 — Lightning vs. Hurricanes at 7 p.m. (Away)

Wednesday, Sept. 28 — Hurricanes vs. Lightning at 7 p.m. (Home)

Thursday, Sept. 29 — Predators vs. Lightning at 7 p.m. (Home)

Friday, Sept. 30 — Lightning vs. Predators at 7 p.m. (Away)

Thursday, Oct. 6 — Lightning vs. Panthers at 7 p.m. (Away)

Saturday, Oct. 8 — Panthers vs. Lightning at 7 p.m. (Home)

The team has not yet announced when fans will be able to purchase tickets for the 2022 preseason games.