NHL: Severe winter storm postpones Lightning vs Sabres game in New York

The game between the Bolts and Sabres was rescheduled to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at the KeyBank Center.

NEW YORK — For all the Tampa Bay Lightning fans who were planning on seeing the boys take the ice in New York against the Buffalo Sabres – you're going to have to wait for a couple more months.

The National Hockey League announced on Wednesday the Friday contest was postponed with severe winter storms expected to impact the Buffalo area.

The game between the Bolts and Sabres was rescheduled to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at the KeyBank Center.

Related Articles Point scores in 3rd as Lightning beat Panthers 4-1

This change also impacted the schedule of another NHL team with the Philadelphia Flyers originally set to face the Sabres on March 4. The new game day for them is set for 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 at the KeyBank Center.