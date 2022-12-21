x
Lightning

NHL: Severe winter storm postpones Lightning vs Sabres game in New York

The game between the Bolts and Sabres was rescheduled to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at the KeyBank Center.
Credit: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with goaltender Brian Elliott (1) after the team defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

NEW YORK — For all the Tampa Bay Lightning fans who were planning on seeing the boys take the ice in New York against the Buffalo Sabres – you're going to have to wait for a couple more months.

The National Hockey League announced on Wednesday the Friday contest was postponed with severe winter storms expected to impact the Buffalo area.

This change also impacted the schedule of another NHL team with the Philadelphia Flyers originally set to face the Sabres on March 4. The new game day for them is set for 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 at the KeyBank Center.

The Bolts won't be back in the Tampa Bay area playing at Amalie Arena again until Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Tampa Bay Lightning welcome 300th consecutive sellout at Amalie Arena

