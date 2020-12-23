Bolts' Nikita Kucherov will miss entire regular 2021 season due to hip surgery

"Unfortunately, (he) has a hip injury that will require surgery," BriseBois said. "That means he will not be available to play this upcoming regular season."

Sad news for Bolts fans: Nikita Kucherov will miss the entire 2021 regular season because of hip surgery.

Tampa Bay Lightning General Manager Julien BriseBois made the announcement Wednesday afternoon during a news conference call.

"Unfortunately, (he) has a hip injury that will require surgery," BriseBois said. "That means he will not be available to play this upcoming regular season."

The team and fans alike have been riding Stanley Cup Championship high since the Lightning hoisted the cup at the end of September. And, the Lightning just unveiled the 56-game regular season Wednesday afternoon.

However, BriseBois said Captain Steven Stamkos is healthy and ready to play in the opening game.

