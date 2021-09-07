Nikita Kucherov may not have a shirt, but he now has a contract with Bud Light

After a captivating press conference celebrating the Lightning's Stanley Cup win, Kucherov will have a lot more beer to drink.

TAMPA, Fla. — In an iconic press conference, Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov celebrated the Lightning's second consecutive Stanley Cup win shirtless with a Bud Light in hand.

In response, Bud Light took to Twitter, announcing Kucherov may not have a shirt, but he now has a contract with the company.

During the conference, Kucherov praised the team, saying, "You give us one time to win, we're going to win twice, and that's what happened."

Kucherov wrapped up the conference by finishing his Bud Light, crushing the can, and sliding it across the table.

He may not have a shirt, but he’s got a contract with us. Welcome to the team @86Kucherov!



— Bud Light (@budlight) July 9, 2021