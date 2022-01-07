Kucherov has 2 assists in return, Lightning beat Flames 4-1

It was his first time back after surgery and a 10-week recovery.

Nikita Kucherov had a pair of nifty assists in his return from a lengthy injury during Tampa Bay’s three-goal third period in the Lightning’s 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Corey Perry, Brayden Point, Ondrej Palat and Alex Killorn scored to help Tampa Bay (23-8-5, 51 points) become the first NHL team to reach 50 points for the fourth time in the last five seasons.