The Tampa Bay Lightning have eliminated the Boston Bruins from Stanley Cup playoffs, reeling off four straight wins after losing Game 1.

The Boston Bruins scored the only goal of the first period. David Krejci got one past Andrei Vasilevskiy on a power play.

The Bolts tied it up in the middle of the second period on a goal by Brayden Point, then took the lead when J.T. Miller scored on a power-play goal.

After that, the Lightning defense shut down the Bruins. Anton Strahlman scored an empty netter to cap off the win.

The Lightning will face either Washington or Pittsburgh in Round 3. Pittsburgh leads that series 3-2.

FINAL STATS

Total shots - Bos: 28, TB 22

Hits: Bos: 29. TB 37

Giveaways: Bos: 8, TB 9

Takeaways: Bos: 5, TB 7

Faceoffs won: Bos: 30, TB 37

Lightning fans booing Marchand as he is headed to the box for unsportsmanlike #GoBolts #Bruins pic.twitter.com/5Ce3xoiyh7 — Justin Granit (@JustinGranit) May 6, 2018

