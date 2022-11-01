x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lightning

Senators bring road losing streak into matchup with the Lightning

The Bolts have won four of their last five games and enter this game against a struggling Senators side.
Credit: AP Photo/Josie Lepe
Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21), right wing Nikita Kucherov, left wing Brandon Hagel and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) celebrate a goal against the San Jose Sharks in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in San Jose, Calif..

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Ottawa Senators Tuesday night at Amalie Arena.

The Bolts have won four of their last five games and enter this game against a struggling Senators side.

Ottawa is searching to break a three-game road slide come Tuesday night. 

Both teams are in the Atlantic Division where Tampa currently sits in sixth place and the Senators are in eighth. 

Tampa Bay went 51-23-8 overall and 23-11-3 in division games last season. The Lightning scored 285 total goals last season, with 63 power-play goals and seven shorthanded goals.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

INJURIES

Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder)

Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Cam Talbot: out (upper-body), Artem Zub: out (upper-body)

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Lightning fall in season home opener, lose 3-2 to Flyers

Before You Leave, Check This Out