Senators bring road losing streak into matchup with the Lightning

The Bolts have won four of their last five games and enter this game against a struggling Senators side.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Ottawa Senators Tuesday night at Amalie Arena.

The Bolts have won four of their last five games and enter this game against a struggling Senators side.

Ottawa is searching to break a three-game road slide come Tuesday night.

Both teams are in the Atlantic Division where Tampa currently sits in sixth place and the Senators are in eighth.

Tampa Bay went 51-23-8 overall and 23-11-3 in division games last season. The Lightning scored 285 total goals last season, with 63 power-play goals and seven shorthanded goals.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

INJURIES

Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder)