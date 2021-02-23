Palat, Stamkos, Hedman help Lightning beat Hurricanes 4-2

Ondrej Palat snapped a tie in the third period.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Ondrej Palat snapped a tie 8:04 into the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2.

Palat, Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman each had a goal and an assist for the Lightning, who were shut out in each of their first two matchups with the Hurricanes this season.

Stamkos got the Lightning on the board early in the second.

Palat picked up his seventh goal when he poked his own rebound off the skates of Carolina defenseman Brady Skjei and goalie James Reimer before it went into the net.