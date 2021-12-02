x
Panthers beat Lightning 5-2 to open 2-game set

The teams will meet again Saturday in Sunrise.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) stops a shot on goal by Florida Panthers right wing Brett Connolly (10) as center Yanni Gourde (37) defends, during the third period at an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

TAMPA, Fla — Aaron Ekblad and Alex Wennberg each had a goal and an assist and the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 on Thursday night. 

Frank Vatrano, Carter Verhaeghe and Brett Connolly also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves. 

Braden Point scored twice for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves. The Lighting had won six straight. 

The teams will meet again Saturday night in Sunrise.

